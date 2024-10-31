  • Subscribe
    1. Home
    2. Product
    3. GetEles
    GetEles

    GetEles

    Your front-end assistant to reveal web's design

    Payment Required
    "GetEles." inspired by the getElementBy* functions in JavaScript. You can use it to retrieve webpage information, element details, measure the distance between elements, and in future updates, we'll even support Tailwind class conversion.
    Launched in
    Developer Tools
     by
    GetEles.
    About this launch
    GetEles.
    GetEles.Your front-end assistant.
    0
    reviews
    17
    followers
    GetEles by
    GetEles.
    was hunted by
    WayneFung
    in Developer Tools. Made by
    WayneFung
    . Featured on November 1st, 2024.
    GetEles.
    is not rated yet. This is GetEles.'s first launch.
    Upvotes
    15
    Vote chart
    Comments
    2
    Vote chart
    Day rank
    -
    Week rank
    -