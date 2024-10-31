Launches
GetEles
Your front-end assistant to reveal web's design
"GetEles." inspired by the getElementBy* functions in JavaScript. You can use it to retrieve webpage information, element details, measure the distance between elements, and in future updates, we'll even support Tailwind class conversion.
Launched in
Developer Tools
About this launch
Your front-end assistant.
WayneFung
Developer Tools
WayneFung
. Featured on November 1st, 2024.
