Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Getaway.direct
Getaway.direct
Say goodbye to Airbnb fees and book with direct links
Visit
Upvote 48
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Skip Airbnb’s fees and save up to 20% per night! Finds direct booking links, helping you connect with hosts and avoid fees. Book smarter, save more.
Launched in
Browser Extensions
Travel
Vacation
by
Getaway.direct: Save on Airbnb Fees
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
Getaway.direct: Save on Airbnb Fees
Say Goodbye to Fees: Book Smarter with Direct Links.
0
reviews
38
followers
Follow for updates
Getaway.direct by
Getaway.direct: Save on Airbnb Fees
was hunted by
Julian Flieller
in
Browser Extensions
,
Travel
,
Vacation
. Made by
Julian Flieller
. Featured on November 5th, 2024.
Getaway.direct: Save on Airbnb Fees
is not rated yet. This is Getaway.direct: Save on Airbnb Fees's first launch.
Upvotes
48
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report