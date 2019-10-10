Atomic Habits - Habit Tracker

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Brandon Hull
Probably shouldn’t give this the exact same name as a best-selling book.
Upvote (5)Share
Totally agree with Brandon Hulls comment. Using the same name as a best selling book is just lazy and asking for negative attention, be inspired but dont use the same name. I highly recommend you change the app name to save yourself issues.
Upvote (1)Share
Dear Hunters, Atomic habits lets you keep a journal of your habits and track them within your very own secure and individual private workspace using Blockchain to log your habits to build upon, to log your habits to get rid off. Inspired by James Clear's Atomic Habits. Atomic Habits got created as part of Can't Be Evil hackathon conducted by Blockstack.org in the month of August 2019. And, it won the Most Delightful category. Please share your feedback if any. Show your support and love. Spread the word :)
Current features include creating custom habit goals, we are working on creating template based goals, to enable users to add goals faster and track them. Any comments, suggestions and feature requests, please feel free to share them. ✌️
@brandonhull Thank you very much for your feedback, but the premise of this app are majorly inspired by the ideologies of the atomic habits book. In fact, this app is more of a tribute to the book by James Clear. Hence we named the app "Atomic habits". This will also help people to follow the practices which are mentioned in the book.
@psgganesh Right...and therefore the phrase 'Atomic Habits' is his thing. You run the risk of confusing customers that James Clear has come out with an app as a companion to his book, to his detriment.
Upvote (1)Share