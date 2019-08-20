Log InSign up
Get Together

A book on how to build a community with your people

Although communities feel magical, they don't come together by magic. Get Together is a guide to cultivating a community—people who come together over what they care about. Build your community with people, not for them.
Written by some of the most talented community thought leaders, this is a guide that everyone should read. As a former community professional, more often than not I was confronted to people trying to build communities for a commercial gain (e.g. outsourcing support to a community forum) rather than building the foundation for a group of people to nurture and grow a community.
