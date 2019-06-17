Get Startup Funding 🚀

Reviews
🚀 Ch Daniel
👋 Hi all, We’ve needed this for ourselves since we saw these pitch decks pop up on LinkedIn every few weeks. We wanted a library with all these pitches curated, but what we found was either: not going deep enough or a 404 return of a now-defunct website. Personally, that's what I find the most interesting. Not how big companies look like today and what decisions they take now — but rather what decisions got them there from the early days. Because when we start, we're in that position. We've added the "early days" only on some of them, let us know if you find it valuable and we can cover the rest as well. I talk to multiple SaaS companies weekly and, as a byproduct, startup founders also reach out for advice. We’ve built this library so as to have a filter for the SaaS companies pitches, but also to refer it to founders who are looking to raise 💸💸💸 soon. The library is in line with one of my fundamental beliefs, which I’ve written about here: https://chagency.co.uk/blog/ceo/... I hope it will inspire you but, more importantly, I hope you’ll do something with it. Either today, tomorrow or in 10/50 years from now. Because, we, founders get to “work” ’til we die if we so wish — there’s no “end of career”.🥂
