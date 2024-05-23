Get Roasted Now

Photopea is as powerful as Photoshop & easier to use than MS Paint. If you're looking for a dependable image editing tool but don't want a full Adobe CC subscription, Photopea is for you.
I turned my website design file into a website in 48 hours with Framer. It's got a super user-friendly interface, pushes new updates live in seconds & is easy to learn as a first-timer.
With Figma I can work in the design canvas with my graphic designer in real-time. Comments, feedback, quick updates, it's super versatile and as a non-designer I'm barely scratching the surface.