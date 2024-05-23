Launches
Get more control & more customers with a landing page roast

Unlock your landing page performance with Get Roasted Now. Book your roast and get 360° conversion-lifting advice in a private Figma canvas. Straight to your inbox in 48 hours. And if you're not happy, you get 100% of your money back. Guaranteed.
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Photopea
Photopea
1,346 upvotes
Photopea is as powerful as Photoshop & easier to use than MS Paint. If you're looking for a dependable image editing tool but don't want a full Adobe CC subscription, Photopea is for you.
Framer
Framer
27,575 upvotes
I turned my website design file into a website in 48 hours with Framer. It's got a super user-friendly interface, pushes new updates live in seconds & is easy to learn as a first-timer.
Figma
Figma
16,126 upvotes
With Figma I can work in the design canvas with my graphic designer in real-time. Comments, feedback, quick updates, it's super versatile and as a non-designer I'm barely scratching the surface.
About this launch
