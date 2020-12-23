  1. Home
Get on Cast

Find out about thousands of podcasts to grow your business

Marketing
Get on Cast contains a list of 1500 podcasts that can be filtered by more than 15 categories, number of episodes and by name. Promoting business through podcasts is a different way of marketing, so this list will hopefully help some businesses grow more.
Igor Benić
I created this list of podcasts because I enjoy listening to podcasts and I find it as an effective strategy to grow your business if done right. This means that you can't jump on any podcast and hope to see some gains from it. You need to jump only on those podcasts (as a guest or a sponsor) that target your specific audience. With the filtering options on these lists, you can easily find the perfect podcasts for your audience and business.
