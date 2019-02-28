Get My Receipts by cloudHQ

This year make taxes easy.
Digital receipts and invoices flood our inbox. In order to organize them for taxes or for expense reports, this is the easiest tool to use. Just click on "Get My Receipts" in Gmail, and it'll organize your receipts in a spreadsheet.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Naomi Assaraf 🔥Maker@nassaraf · CMO, Technophile, pancake lover.
Hi Hunters! We launched this service because filing for tax returns is stressful enough for most people. This Gmail add on is a simple, 1-click solution that uses machine learning to extract email receipts into an organized spreadsheet that you can download and edit. In your spreadsheet, you'll get the following columns organized for you: ✅ Date ✅ Payment ✅ Taxes ✅ Merchant ✅ Subject line ✅ Email text ✅ Email PDF of each receipt You'll get your first 50 receipts free so that you can see the quality of what we've created. If you want to have "Get My Receipts" go through your entire email account and extract all of your email receipts, there's a one-time cost of $24.99. But since you're hunters, here's a 50% discount using this code upon checkout: NPTDTY3C Thanks for reading and we hope this helps alleviate the stress with just 1 click!
Upvote (2)Share·
Shalom Gibly@sgib
Perfect timing!
Upvote (1)Share·
Naomi Assaraf 🔥Maker@nassaraf · CMO, Technophile, pancake lover.
@sgib Thanks, Shalom! Let me know what you think once you get your spreadsheet rendered!
Upvote Share·
Peter Mukha@peter_mukha
Nice idea, will give it a shot. Congrats on a launch!
Upvote (1)Share·
Naomi Assaraf 🔥Maker@nassaraf · CMO, Technophile, pancake lover.
@peter_mukha Thanks, Peter! Let me know what you think of it once you try it! :)
Upvote Share·