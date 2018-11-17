GetMeta is an API for getting meta information from a web page
Sasha KossMaker@kossnocorp · Indie Maker
@luanmuniz thank you for hunting Get Meta! It was a pleasant surprise to get wake up and learn that my product is in the top 10 🙏 Hey, fellow hunters! I've built Get Meta API during The 24 Hour Startup Challenge to power my main product Telepost . Get Meta allows getting meta information from a page such as a title, description, Twitter & Open Graph data (used by many services including Facebook). All you need is to provide an URL to a web page, and you'll get JSON with available data. See the demo: https://getmeta.info/json?url=ht... It was a fun ride building it, you can read about my experience in a blog post "Building a startup in 5 hours": https://goindie.xyz/post/buildin... I'm planning to continue growing the project by adding new features and making it faster. I will be doing it in a backward compatible way, so you can start using it without worrying that it might break one day.
Anurag Mehra@anuragmehra · Marketing Manager with REVE Systems
It's a good idea but I wish that you would have represented data in a better fashion. Currently, it is difficult to read. BTW, I used Chrome.
Sasha KossMaker@kossnocorp · Indie Maker
@anuragmehra this is a JSON API and not supposed to be human readable, but in the future, I might introduce a viewer that will nicely format the data. Thank you for the idea 👌
