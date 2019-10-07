Log InSign up
How many months of retirement do I have today? 🤔

I have built a personal bookkeeping tool that helps you to grow your personal number of FIRE Points. 🔥 With every FIRE Point that you own, you’ll be able to retire an extra month early! What about you? Are you ready to get FIRE? 😺
Jan Hof
Hello Hunters! 👋 I often wondered how I could free myself from my monthly paycheck and create a viable savings plan, that would allow me additional financial freedom, and eventually save enough money so that I wouldn’t have to work for 24 months. So, I created my own, personal version of a financial (freedom) bookkeeping tool, which I then called Get FIRE. The „FIRE“ stands for the widely known FIRE Movement; Financial Independence, Retire Early. Here is one common sentence from the FIRE Movement: If you manage to save 50% of your annual income, you can take a whole year off work. That's why I designed Get FIRE so that personal saving rates are always the center of attention. 🤓 In addition, it is always extremely important to me that I know at any given time, for how many months I'm financially secure. For example: If I stop earning money now, how many months can I keep up my current life (financially)? This is exactly what your FIRE Points stand for. 🔥 The math behind FIRE Points is pretty simple: FIRE Points = Savings / Living Standard Before starting to built my own app, I searched for a long time to find a suitable app, which can guarantee high privacy to me. I didn't find one by myself, so I started to built Get FIRE with an additional layer of privacy protection; your master password. This ensures that you – and only you – can read your financial data. 🔒 Let me know what you think! 👐
Maximilian Müller
Great idea, keep up the good work!
Jan Hof
@mxmllr Thank you! 🙏
Nils Dannemann
Wow, cool concept! Will follow closely!
Jan Hof
@nils_dannemann Thanks for your feedback! 🙏
Gerhild Saro
Cool, good work. Wish you the best. I am going to use it.
Jan Hof
@gerhild_saro Thank you! Would love to hear your feedback while using it 🙏
Dennis Schneider
Looks promising! Like the concept! Congrats on the launch!
Jan Hof
@satchmo Thank you! 🙏
