Hello Hunters! 👋 I often wondered how I could free myself from my monthly paycheck and create a viable savings plan, that would allow me additional financial freedom, and eventually save enough money so that I wouldn’t have to work for 24 months. So, I created my own, personal version of a financial (freedom) bookkeeping tool, which I then called Get FIRE. The „FIRE“ stands for the widely known FIRE Movement; Financial Independence, Retire Early. Here is one common sentence from the FIRE Movement: If you manage to save 50% of your annual income, you can take a whole year off work. That's why I designed Get FIRE so that personal saving rates are always the center of attention. 🤓 In addition, it is always extremely important to me that I know at any given time, for how many months I'm financially secure. For example: If I stop earning money now, how many months can I keep up my current life (financially)? This is exactly what your FIRE Points stand for. 🔥 The math behind FIRE Points is pretty simple: FIRE Points = Savings / Living Standard Before starting to built my own app, I searched for a long time to find a suitable app, which can guarantee high privacy to me. I didn't find one by myself, so I started to built Get FIRE with an additional layer of privacy protection; your master password. This ensures that you – and only you – can read your financial data. 🔒 Let me know what you think! 👐
