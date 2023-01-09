Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Gesture FX
Gesture FX
Gesture-based video effects
Visit
Upvote 4
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Add effects to your video to make it stunning - do it with a hand gesture! Try Gesture FX for free and start creating professional‑looking videos all on your own. Like waving a wand, the app brings magic to your video. Get the power of storytelling!
Launched in
Video Streaming
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Photo & Video
by
Gesture FX
Retool
Ad
Startups get 12 months free with $25k in credits
About this launch
Gesture FX
Gesture-based video effects
0
reviews
4
followers
Follow for updates
Gesture FX by
Gesture FX
was hunted by
Emilia Pobiedzińska
in
Video Streaming
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Photo & Video
. Made by
Emilia Pobiedzińska
. Featured on January 9th, 2023.
Gesture FX
is not rated yet. This is Gesture FX's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Day rank
#36
Week rank
#41
Report