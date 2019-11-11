Log InSign up
Control your computer like a Jedi with simple air gestures.

Gestoos App allows you to interact freely using gestures connecting each gesture with a command or shortcut to the apps installed on your computer. It provides easy touch-free interaction and can be Integrated with other Voice Artificial Intelligence systems.
Intel® AI Builders - Ecosystem of ISVs, SIs, OEMs, enterprise endusersThe browser version you are using is not recommended for this site. Please consider upgrading to the latest version of your browser by clicking one of the following links. As a leading provider of embedded computer vision and deep learning solutions, we bring detection of gestures and human behavior recognition technology to various equipment and industry.
Control Any Application by Hand Gesture with AI Builder member Gestoos - BlogIf you saw Tom Cruise operating a computer with hand gestures in ' The Minority Report ' and wondered when you would be able to do the same, thanks to Intel® AI Builders program member Gestoos, your wait is over! Former members of Steven Spielberg's technical advisory team worked to build Gestoos, which allows users greater control through hand gestures.
Improve Human-Tech Interaction with Gestoos*The future of human to computer interaction will be more akin to conversation as we move away from touch and towards gesture and voice. Controlling, clicking, and scrolling will no longer leave fingerprints on a screen, or require proximity at all.
Intel® AI Builders - Ecosystem of ISVs, SIs, OEMs, enterprise endusersGestoos gives you powerful tools to create rich gesture control and behavior recognition applications. Gestoos is the only software that has a proven methodology to achieve 100% robustness using real time data and incremental learning. The Gestoos Developer Program provides you with the tools, data training capabilities, and resources to build rich gesture interaction across the environments where we live.
Hey Product Hunt 👋 My name is Roberto and I am representing Gestoos team. Gestoos is an AI platform that enables cameras and sensors to see, understand, and respond to human movement and behaviour in any environment or context. Although our software is aimed to be embebed into cars, smart devices and spaces with cameras, we have developed a little app so you can give it a go to our technology too. The Gestoos App is a Windows Program that allows you to interact freely using gestures connecting each gesture with a command or shortcut to any software of your preference installed on your computer. It provides easy touch-free interactions. Just like a Jedi! So, please, have fun with our beta version and let us know your thoughts. I am ready to answer your questions :) Regards, Roberto
Awesome Product,
