Roberto Corrales
Maker
Hey Product Hunt 👋 My name is Roberto and I am representing Gestoos team. Gestoos is an AI platform that enables cameras and sensors to see, understand, and respond to human movement and behaviour in any environment or context. Although our software is aimed to be embebed into cars, smart devices and spaces with cameras, we have developed a little app so you can give it a go to our technology too. The Gestoos App is a Windows Program that allows you to interact freely using gestures connecting each gesture with a command or shortcut to any software of your preference installed on your computer. It provides easy touch-free interactions. Just like a Jedi! So, please, have fun with our beta version and let us know your thoughts. I am ready to answer your questions :) Regards, Roberto
