Home
Product
GeoQuiz
GeoQuiz
World geography game for iOS
What is the population of Germany? Do you know the flag of Vietnam? What is the capital of Spain? In what country is Noorbeek located? Test your geography knowledge and learn more about our amazing world.
Launched in
iOS
,
Indie Games
by
GeoQuiz
About this launch
GeoQuiz
World geography game for iOS
GeoQuiz by
GeoQuiz
was hunted by
Dennis
in
iOS
,
Indie Games
. Made by
Dennis
. Featured on November 1st, 2022.
GeoQuiz
is not rated yet. This is GeoQuiz's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#36
Week rank
#78
