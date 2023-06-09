Products
Home
→
Product
→
Geometrik
Geometrik
Your one-stop shop for going out
Geometrik is an AI-powered app that helps restaurants boost revenue, cut costs, and enhance the customer experience, revolutionizing how users discover and interact with places.
Launched in
Social Media
Tech
Social media marketing
by
Geometrik
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Geometrik is due to launch in London soon. What other city you think will be nice having us?"
The makers of Geometrik
About this launch
Geometrik
Your one-stop shop for going out
Geometrik by
Geometrik
was hunted by
Nalim Rodrigues
in
Social Media
,
Tech
,
Social media marketing
. Made by
Nalim Rodrigues
. Featured on June 13th, 2023.
Geometrik
is not rated yet. This is Geometrik's first launch.
