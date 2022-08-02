Products
GeoGuess v1.0
GeoGuess v1.0
OpenSource game with Google Map StreetView
Free
An OpenSource free game with Google Map StreetView inspired by GeoGuessr. 🎮 Multiplayer live : Play with your friends simultaneously 🔠 + 13 translation: English, French, Czech, Deutsch, Spanish, ... 🏴☠️ Multiple Game Modes
Launched in
Open Source
,
Education
,
GitHub
+1 by
About this launch
was hunted by
Bilel Jegham
in
Open Source
,
Education
,
GitHub
. Made by
Bilel Jegham
. Featured on August 3rd, 2022.
Upvotes
6
Comments
1
Day rank
#25
Week rank
#77
