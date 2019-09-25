Deals
Geo-Frame
Geo-Frame
A competitive location based social media application.
Geo Frame is a location based social media application. Take the best photo you can at your favorite locations and try and get the most likes! If you get the most likes at a location, your picture will show up as a pin on the map.
Discussion
Grant Thomas
This is my first major project, I would love if you guys could check it out!
