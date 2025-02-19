Launches
Gentle Invoice
AI-powered inbox assistant for managing invoices
💵 Gentle Invoice is your smart inbox assistant for managing invoices. We seamlessly connect to your Gmail account, organize all incoming invoices, and use AI to categorize and extract key details. 📝
Payment Required
Launch tags:
Email
Productivity
Tech
Meet the team
About this launch
58
Points
1
Comments
Day Rank
Week Rank
Gentle Invoice by
Gentle Invoice
was hunted by
Gleb Shabanov
in
Email
Productivity
Tech
. Made by
Gleb Shabanov
. Featured on February 20th, 2025.
Gentle Invoice
is not rated yet. This is Gentle Invoice's first launch.