Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Genly

Genly

Generate Spotify playlists based on Tumblr blogs

get it

genly generates spotify playlists based on tumblr blogs.

Reviews

Discussion

Hunter
Onur Kaya
Onur Kaya
Makers
Onur Kaya
Onur Kaya
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Onur Kaya
Onur KayaMaker@onurkayaio · backend developer
Hi hunters, I'm Onur, working as a backend developer. I use tumblr for 8 years and i share lots of music on tumblr after spotify released. After this, i want to make a playlist with these posts but i did not find any app for this. I created a web app that generates a spotify playlist based on tumblr blog posts. I hope someone needs something like this and use it! Thanks! 👌
Upvote ·
Georgia Ho
Georgia Ho@georgiaho · Writer | Content Marketer | Editor
@onurkayaio Hey! I wanted to try this out but unfortunately every time I type in my blog address (which isn't private), I get "blog not found".
Upvote ·