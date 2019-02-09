genly generates spotify playlists based on tumblr blogs.
Onur KayaMaker@onurkayaio · backend developer
Hi hunters, I'm Onur, working as a backend developer. I use tumblr for 8 years and i share lots of music on tumblr after spotify released. After this, i want to make a playlist with these posts but i did not find any app for this. I created a web app that generates a spotify playlist based on tumblr blog posts. I hope someone needs something like this and use it! Thanks! 👌
Georgia Ho@georgiaho · Writer | Content Marketer | Editor
@onurkayaio Hey! I wanted to try this out but unfortunately every time I type in my blog address (which isn't private), I get "blog not found".
