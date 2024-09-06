Launches
Genkin
Genkin
Track your cash flows with a chat based system
Understand your spending habits with clear, interactive charts. Use AI to enter your transactions effortlessly.
Launched in
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
Tech
by
Genkin
About this launch
Genkin
No more spreadsheets for tracking cashflow!
Genkin by
Genkin
was hunted by
Georgey V B
in
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
. Made by
Georgey V B
. Featured on September 11th, 2024.
Genkin
is not rated yet. This is Genkin's first launch.
Upvotes
22
Comments
12
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
