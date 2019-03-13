Log InSign up
Genius Pack Supercharged

A smarter carry on luggage with a 100% polycarbonate shell.

A premium carry on built with a 100% polycarbonate frame, interior category compartments, 2 external USB ports, TSA-approved 10,000mAh removable Power Pack, garment loop, embedded checklist, 360-degree spinner wheels, combo lock, secluded laundry compartment
Genius Pack Launch | Blonde 2.0 | PR systemGenius Pack Supercharged is a maximum capacity carry-on with hi-tech features including dual USB ports to recharge smartphones via their TSA-friendly removable power pack which recharges smartphones up to four times. They went as far as designing their own charging cable which acts as an all-in-one cable to recharge smartphones as well as recharge the luggage itself.
Blonde20
Genius Pack SuperchargedTravelling can be stressful if you don't have the right luggage so anything that aims to make your trips through the airport more streamlined and hassle free is alright in our book here at Coolector HQ.
The Coolector | Online Men's Lifestyle Magazine | Design, Gear & FashionLeo Davie
Someone finally invented a suitcase with an inbuilt item checklistGenius Pack has slowly and steadily become a pretty hard-to-forget name in the travel-accessories circuit. Not operating like traditional companies like Delsey, Samsonite, Rimowa and such, Genius Pack's business model has always been a research-driven design company.
YankodesignSarang Sheth
Genius Pack Supercharged Carry-On LuggageTravel like a total pro when you have the Genius Pack Supercharged Carry-On Luggage. Outfitted with loads of convenient features, this single bag will totally upgrade your travel experience. Ultra-light and airline-approved, the Genius Pack Supercharged weighs just 6.8 lbs. and is complete with a removable 10,000mAh Power Pack.
ThegadgetflowMark Myerson
Smart suitcase brand Genius Pack wants to send Away packing with its new carry-onGenius Pack wants to send you packing in style. The smart suitcase company has just announced a line of supercharging suitcases that are not only sleek and lightweight, but allow you to charge all your gadgets while you're on the go.
Fast Company
I'm extremely excited to share with the Product Hunt team our latest product release - Genius Pack Supercharged. This product is 16 months in the making, beginning with the brainstorm stage to design and development. Our previous Genius Pack Carry On received some amazing success with call-outs from Travel & Leisure, CNN, Smarter Travel and what we have here is a result of what our customers told us they'd love to see. We announced this product release on January 29, 2019 to the Kickstarter community. We put out a $50,000 funding goal with a 45 day threshold. The idea was if we can get enough interest in this product prior to launching we would know for sure it's something we can perform with long term. The reaction was quite mind boggling - we reached our $50,000 funding goal in the first 12 hours. The funds came from people who pledged money to receive the product at a discount once released. Safe travels, Alfred Alfred Chehebar Founder & CEO Genius Pack geniuspack.com
