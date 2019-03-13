A premium carry on built with a 100% polycarbonate frame, interior category compartments, 2 external USB ports, TSA-approved 10,000mAh removable Power Pack, garment loop, embedded checklist, 360-degree spinner wheels, combo lock, secluded laundry compartment
Genius Pack
I'm extremely excited to share with the Product Hunt team our latest product release - Genius Pack Supercharged. This product is 16 months in the making, beginning with the brainstorm stage to design and development. Our previous Genius Pack Carry On received some amazing success with call-outs from Travel & Leisure, CNN, Smarter Travel and what we have here is a result of what our customers told us they'd love to see. We announced this product release on January 29, 2019 to the Kickstarter community. We put out a $50,000 funding goal with a 45 day threshold. The idea was if we can get enough interest in this product prior to launching we would know for sure it's something we can perform with long term. The reaction was quite mind boggling - we reached our $50,000 funding goal in the first 12 hours. The funds came from people who pledged money to receive the product at a discount once released. Safe travels, Alfred Alfred Chehebar Founder & CEO Genius Pack geniuspack.com
