Home
Product
Empowering Animators with AI-Driven Creativity
Genime is an AI-driven platform that streamlines the animation process. By automating labor-intensive tasks like 3D modeling and tweening, we enable animators and designers to maintain creative control while saving time.
Artificial Intelligence
GitHub
3D Modeling
Featured on January 27th, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is Genime's first launch.