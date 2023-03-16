Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Genie Benny
Genie Benny
Voice controlled background ChatGPT assistant
Visit
Upvote 7
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Gennie Benny is a desktop app that allows you to ask ChatGPT questions in the most efficient way. Press the button, start speaking, and get the answer without leaving whatever you are doing. Requires an OpenAI API key.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
by
Genie Benny
Fin by Intercom
Ad
An AI bot powered by GPT-4 and built for customer service
About this launch
Genie Benny
Voice controlled background ChatGPT assistant
0
reviews
6
followers
Follow for updates
Genie Benny by
Genie Benny
was hunted by
Maciej Kawka
in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Maciej Kawka
. Featured on March 16th, 2023.
Genie Benny
is not rated yet. This is Genie Benny's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
1
Day rank
#53
Week rank
#207
Report