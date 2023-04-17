Use app
Simplify your content creation process with AI in Figma

Genie is a powerful Figma plugin that uses OpenAI's API to generate and improve text content, translate text, generate images, and save AI responses for later use. With Genie, you can get creative and streamline your workflow, all within Figma.
Genie for Figma
"Thanks for checking the launch. I really looking forward to all your feedback to help me improve this plugin. Don't hesitate to DM me on Twitter: https://twitter.com/duyluongdesign or send me an email at luongducduy.cantho@gmail.com Thanks!! 🙌"

Genie for Figma
Duy Luong
Duy Luong
Featured on April 18th, 2023.
