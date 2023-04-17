Simplify your content creation process with AI in Figma
Genie is a powerful Figma plugin that uses OpenAI's API to generate and improve text content, translate text, generate images, and save AI responses for later use. With Genie, you can get creative and streamline your workflow, all within Figma.
"Thanks for checking the launch. I really looking forward to all your feedback to help me improve this plugin. Don't hesitate to DM me on Twitter: https://twitter.com/duyluongdesign or send me an email at luongducduy.cantho@gmail.com
Thanks!! 🙌"