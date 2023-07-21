Products
Generator
Generative design plugin for Figma
Stats
A Figma plugin where you build node graphs to automatically generate any kind of geometry. Generator works with numbers, text, colors and shapes. You can fetch data from web APIs, parse JSON and visualize the data right in your Figma canvas.
Launched in
Design Tools
Digital Art
NFT
Generator
About this launch
Generator
Node-based procedural design for Figma
Generator by
Generator
was hunted by
Alex
in
Design Tools
,
Digital Art
,
NFT
. Made by
Alex
. Featured on July 21st, 2023.
Generator
is not rated yet. This is Generator's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
#49
Week rank
#259
Report