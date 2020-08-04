Generating Product Ideas
Find ideas for your next business or side project
Or Ron
This looks rock solid, I love the idea!
Maker
Hi Product Hunt! Today makers can learn any skill for building a product online — coding, design, marketing — besides one: generating new product ideas. “Ideas are cheap, execution is everything,” says Chris Sacca. Many makers are living by this mantra, and there is some truth to it. However, execution without ideas or of bad ideas won’t get you very far. You have to have ideas to build a business. This book is based on my journey of shipping multiple products including Solving Product Design Exercises, OpenStanding, SketchKeys, VeggieMat, etc. They are used by tens of thousands of professionals working at companies like Apple, Facebook, Google, Airbnb, Dropbox etc. From some of my products I'm making a living, others are a complete failure. I've created 17 highly actionable techniques for idea generation for myself and in this book, I share them with you. This book will teach you how to find problems and opportunities from different sources, such as: scientific research, web search analysis, market trends, your own experience, open data sets, unrelated industries, business model patterns, etc. I hope my book will help more people to start a business and solve the most urgent problems the world is facing today, making it more sustainable, healthy, and equal 💙 Enjoy!
Congrats on the launch! So many people suffer from lack of ideas or having bad ones. This will help many for sure.
Love it. Super helpful resource for entrepreneurs, indie hackers and students who look for business ideas. Good luck!
