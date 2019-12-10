Generated Photos API
When we launched the 100,000 Faces tech demo a few months ago we also teased our main work, creating a versatile API that serves AI-generated content. Today we are happy to take the wraps off of our v1 API. Now you can easily integrate permissive AI-generated headshot photos into any project. This new API offers fully tagged and searchable access to faces across age ranges, ethnicities, and physical attributes. We are constantly improving our output results and have developed a brand new AI system to make sure faces that seem too ‘off’ never make it to production. This new process delivers class-leading consistency for AI developed imagery. Get started for free today! Personal use is available for free with attribution and commercial licenses are now available as well. We are already creating new products with this API internally and are very excited to see what the community produces. Interest for headshot images has already come in from research projects, dementia testing applications, 3D facial animation programs, advertisers, and many more creative cases that have been left behind by traditional stock media. If you have custom needs or a showcase project you want to use AI-generated images on, we would love to hear about it. PS: Also launching today is our main photo platform! Filter, sort, download, and vote on 100k+ pre-created headshot images; all powered by the Generated Photos API.
