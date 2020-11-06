Deals
Generart
Generart
Generative art tool to create, share, and print your art
Design Tools
Art
+ 1
A simple tool to start experimenting with generative art. Save and share your creations. Inspired by a talk at ffconf by Charlotte Dann.
Future features:
- Printing
- Textures
- Social share
- Larger grids
- More organic shape options
