Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Developer tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
GeneCodex
GeneCodex
A free and open source genetic variant viewer
Visit
Upvote 10
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
GeneCodex is an innovative project that unlocks the hidden potential of your genetic information. GeneCodex provides valuable insights about genetic variants associated with susceptible health conditions, appearance traits, personality, and more.
Launched in
Health & Fitness
Biohacking
GitHub
+1 by
GeneCodex
Microsoft Clarity
Ad
Heatmaps, session recordings, insights - free forever
About this launch
GeneCodex
A free and open source genetic varient viewer.
0
reviews
9
followers
Follow for updates
GeneCodex by
GeneCodex
was hunted by
Brandon Saldan
in
Health & Fitness
,
Biohacking
,
GitHub
. Made by
Brandon Saldan
. Featured on May 26th, 2023.
GeneCodex
is not rated yet. This is GeneCodex's first launch.
Upvotes
10
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report