  1. Home
  2.  → Genchi

Genchi

Find and share projects with students at top Universities

Android
Web App
Tech
+ 1
Remote working has created a huge opportunity for collaboration to occur across universities all over the world. Genchi allows students across universities with similar interests to meet and share ideas whilst working on projects in collaboration.
Embed
Featured
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
James Lloyd
Maker
TBC
As a student at the University of Cambridge, UK we noticed there was no centralised platform to see all the incredible opportunities going on within the student community. After running Genchi successfully in Cambridge, we realised that remote working is a great opportunity for students all over the world to connect and collaborate on projects. We are now aiming to grow inter-uni collaboration to increase the spread of ideas and innovations amongst students.
Share