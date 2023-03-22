Products
This is the latest launch from RunwayML
See RunwayML’s 6 previous launches →
Gen2 by RunwayML
Gen2 by RunwayML
A multi-modal AI system for video
Realistically and consistently synthesize new videos. Either by applying the composition and style of an image or text prompt to the structure of a source video (Video to Video). Or, using nothing but words (Text to Video).
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Video
by
RunwayML
About this launch
RunwayML
Create impossible video
16
reviews
59
followers
Follow for updates
Gen2 by RunwayML by
RunwayML
was hunted by
Aaron O'Leary
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Video
. Made by
Anastasis Germanidis
. Featured on March 22nd, 2023.
RunwayML
is rated
3.3/5 ★
by 16 users. It first launched on April 24th, 2018.
Upvotes
22
Comments
2
Day rank
#28
Week rank
#135
