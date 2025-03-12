Launches
Gemma 3
This is a launch from Google.dev
See 3 previous launches
Gemma 3
Build with Multimodal AI from Google
Gemma 3 is Google's new models for multimodal AI (text, images, video). 1B-27B sizes, 128K context, 140+ languages. Includes ShieldGemma 2 for safety.
Launch discussions
Gemma 3 by
Google.dev
was hunted by
Zac Zuo
in
Open Source
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Development
. Made by
Tris Warkentin
and
Jeanine Banks
. Featured on March 13th, 2025.
Google.dev
is not rated yet. It first launched on December 14th, 2020.