Gemma 3

Build with Multimodal AI from Google
Gemma 3 is Google's new models for multimodal AI (text, images, video). 1B-27B sizes, 128K context, 140+ languages. Includes ShieldGemma 2 for safety.
Google.dev
Google.dev
Google Developer Profiles
Gemma 3 by
Google.dev
was hunted by
Zac Zuo
in Open Source, Artificial Intelligence, Development. Made by
Tris Warkentin
and
Jeanine Banks
. Featured on March 13th, 2025.
Google.dev
is not rated yet. It first launched on December 14th, 2020.