This is a launch from Gemini Personalization
Gemini Canvas

Gemini Canvas

Interact and Collaborate with AI to Create
Gemini Canvas is your interactive space to write, code, and create. Go from idea to creation in minutes.
Free
Artificial IntelligenceVirtual AssistantsBots

Gemini Personalization
Gemini Personalization
Get Help Made Just for You
Gemini Personalization
Zac Zuo
in Artificial Intelligence, Virtual Assistants, Bots. Featured on March 20th, 2025.
Gemini Personalization
Gemini Canvas first launched on March 15th, 2025.