GeetIn is a LinkedIn for Developers (actually for me)
- I don't have and don't want to bring business card
- When I go to a meetup for developers, they exchange the biz card
- I want to exchange the business card but I don't have it
- That's why I made this
kohheepeaceMaker
Hi, I'm maker of GeetIn. 10x easier way to exchange business card. I hope you to use this and exchange cards with me :) Thanks!
