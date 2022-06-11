Products
GeekCV.io
#4 for today
GeekCV.io
Create resumes with ease
50% discount
•
Free Options
Create your professional bio using this service. You can create endless resumes for your family and you, upload photos, show your Github repositories and Stackoverflow stats. One-man startup.
Launched in
SaaS
,
Human Resources
by
GeekCV.io
About this launch
GeekCV.io by
GeekCV.io
was hunted by
Bakhti Baymukhamedov
in
SaaS
,
Human Resources
. Made by
Bakhti Baymukhamedov
. Featured on June 12th, 2022.
GeekCV.io
is not rated yet. This is GeekCV.io's first launch.
Upvotes
11
Comments
1
Daily rank
#4
Weekly rank
#34
