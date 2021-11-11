Products
Geekbot for MS Teams
Geekbot for MS Teams
Run asynchronous standups, retros, and surveys in MS Teams
🏷 Free Options
Productivity
+ 2
Status updates are key to progress. But you don't have to run them in person.
Get Geekbot to automate standups, retros, and surveys in Microsoft Teams — helping you enjoy fewer meetings, save time on reporting, and still see who’s working on what.
Featured
1h ago