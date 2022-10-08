Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Gboard Bar Version
Ranked #9 for today
Gboard Bar Version
Brings linear order to the keyboard
Visit
Upvote 5
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Find the characters you want to type by arranging all the keys in a single row. You can surely find the key by looking at the characters you want to enter in order from the end.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Custom Keyboards
,
Hardware
by
Gboard Bar Version
Mindstone
Ad
Save time, by optimising your information diet
About this launch
Gboard Bar Version
Brings linear order to the keyboard
0
reviews
4
followers
Follow for updates
Gboard Bar Version by
Gboard Bar Version
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Productivity
,
Custom Keyboards
,
Hardware
. Featured on October 9th, 2022.
Gboard Bar Version
is not rated yet. This is Gboard Bar Version's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
1
Day rank
#9
Week rank
#234
Report