GB Studio began as number of disconnected scripts and tools which were eventually used to create Untitled GB Game, a game built in one week for Bored Pixels 3, a pixel art game jam where the theme was “Game Boy”.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
MakersThere are no makers yet
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Patrick PistorHunter@yogert96 · Fulltime Maker
The nostalgic feeling I got when I found this product could not be described! Shout out to to the maker @maltby for making such a cool tool.
Upvote Share·