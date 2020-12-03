  1. Home
Gauguin

Generate dynamic OpenGraph or social images in real-time

Gauguin is an high performances Go server that generates dynamic OpenGraph images at runtime starting from an HTML templates.
You can build your images using React, Vue or whatever you want, it will be the outline for your dynamic OpenGraph images.
