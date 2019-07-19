Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Gatsby Themes

Gatsby Themes

Ship and use chunks of Gatsby functionality as npm packages

Using a Gatsby theme, all of your default configuration is abstracted out of your site, and into an installable package. You can seamlessly update a theme, compose themes together, and even swap out one compatible theme for another.
Using Themes for Distributed DocsWeb Developer at Apollo. Always learning! 3 min read · July 3rd 2019 Gatsby is a great tool for building static websites, and offers a lot of value when building pages based on a set of Markdown files. This makes it an ideal partner for building documentation websites, which are typically built statically, and updated by writing Markdown.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews5.0/5
Jamie Barton
Jamie Barton
The potential of Gatsby themes is massive. Being able to ship self contained pieces of functionality in the method of themes, is genius. I for example could install a blog on my site by simply installing a package and setting the base path. Magic! While the above sounds great, it is important to remember that these themes will potentially ship with their own mountain of dependencies and individual styling frameworks. I'm super interested to see theme-ui grow, and if that becomes a standard, gatsby themes will need to adopt that standard to make it appealing for someone to 'plug and go". Gatsby themes + component shadowing though ❤️
Upvote (1)Share
Osamah Aldoaiss
Osamah Aldoaiss
I have been using Gatsby Themes for the last 4 months and it has been a life-saver in terms of Development speed and Developer experience. Also the Gatsby team has been very responsive to questions. Gatsby by itself is already my top Framework for any kind of page I build.
Upvote (1)Share