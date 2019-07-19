Discussion
Jamie Barton
The potential of Gatsby themes is massive. Being able to ship self contained pieces of functionality in the method of themes, is genius. I for example could install a blog on my site by simply installing a package and setting the base path. Magic! While the above sounds great, it is important to remember that these themes will potentially ship with their own mountain of dependencies and individual styling frameworks. I'm super interested to see theme-ui grow, and if that becomes a standard, gatsby themes will need to adopt that standard to make it appealing for someone to 'plug and go". Gatsby themes + component shadowing though ❤️
I have been using Gatsby Themes for the last 4 months and it has been a life-saver in terms of Development speed and Developer experience. Also the Gatsby team has been very responsive to questions. Gatsby by itself is already my top Framework for any kind of page I build.
