Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaE-CommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsMarketingFinance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → GatewayD
GatewayD

GatewayD

Like API gateways, for databases

Free Options
Embed
GatewayD is a free and open-source cloud-native database gateway and framework for building data-driven applications. It sits between your database servers and clients and proxies all their communication. It is like API gateways, for databases.
Launched in
Developer Tools
Database
 by
GatewayD
Secureframe
Ad
Automated security compliance for your business in weeks
About this launch
GatewayD
GatewayDLike API gateways, for databases
0
reviews
12
followers
GatewayD by
GatewayD
was hunted by
Mostafa Moradian
in Developer Tools, Database. Made by
Mostafa Moradian
. Featured on September 5th, 2023.
GatewayD
is not rated yet. This is GatewayD's first launch.
Upvotes
12
Vote chart
Comments
0
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-