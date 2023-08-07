Products
Home
→
Product
→
GatewayD
GatewayD
Like API gateways, for databases
Upvote 12
GatewayD is a free and open-source cloud-native database gateway and framework for building data-driven applications. It sits between your database servers and clients and proxies all their communication. It is like API gateways, for databases.
Launched in
Developer Tools
Database
by
GatewayD
About this launch
GatewayD by
GatewayD
was hunted by
Mostafa Moradian
in
Developer Tools
,
Database
. Made by
Mostafa Moradian
. Featured on September 5th, 2023.
GatewayD
is not rated yet. This is GatewayD's first launch.
Upvotes
12
Comments
0
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
