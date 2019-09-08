Deals
Garmin Venu
Garmin Venu
A classy, beautiful OLED smartwatch for an active lifestyle
Health and Fitness
Sports
+ 1
Garmin's Venu is a GPS Smartwatch with a Bright, Beautiful Display Built for the Active Lifestyle with an AMOLED display and up to 5-day battery life in smartwatch mode; up to 6 hours in GPS mode with music.
28 minutes ago
Garmin Venu Hands-On: This Is One Classy Smartwatch
Garmin is updating its style-focused Vivomove and Vivoactive smartwatches, and introducing a new watch, the Garmin Venu, which features a bright AMOLED display. All of the watches will be available in September, with a starting price of $249. We had a chance to take an early look at all of these devices; here are our first impressions.
Garmin's new Venu sports watch with OLED display prioritizes gyms over trails
After announcing its Fenix 6 flagship GPS multi-sport watch with solar charging last week, Garmin is back with three more wearables for fitness fetishists. Notably, it's launching a new Venu lineup of GPS watches with OLED displays to better compete with the Apple Watch.
