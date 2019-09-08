Garmin Venu Hands-On: This Is One Classy Smartwatch Garmin is updating its style-focused Vivomove and Vivoactive smartwatches, and introducing a new watch, the Garmin Venu, which features a bright AMOLED display. All of the watches will be available in September, with a starting price of $249. We had a chance to take an early look at all of these devices; here are our first impressions.