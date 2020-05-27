  1. Home
No code mobile app builder like Bubble with faster drag/drop

Another great tool in the no code movement. They say you can build a mobile app in 60 minutes. Competitively priced, solid interface.
Drag & Drop Interface- Advanced app features by dragging them from their library of features & dropping them into your app.
Michael P Kramer
Hunter
Pro
Got a targeted Facebook ad for it, plan to use it my upcoming efforts to launch a new product on a regular cadence
