Gapplin

SVG Viewer for MacOS

Gapplin is made for SVG. It can handle also SVGZ and animation SVG.
Use Gapplin as a live-previewer for SVG images and edit them in your text editor. Gapplin uses webkit as the rendering engine. So you can get images just as you see them on web browser.
Jay Holtslander
 
