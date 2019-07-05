Deals
Gapplin
Gapplin
SVG Viewer for MacOS
Mac
Design Tools
+ 1
#3 Product of the Day
Today
Gapplin is made for SVG. It can handle also SVGZ and animation SVG.
Use Gapplin as a live-previewer for SVG images and edit them in your text editor. Gapplin uses webkit as the rendering engine. So you can get images just as you see them on web browser.
Jay Holtslander
Pros:
Simple, Fast
Cons:
No support for MacOS Dark mode
Automator integration.
Jay Holtslander has used this product for one day.
🙏
helpful
