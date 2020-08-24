discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Rene Muhire
Maker
Hi Product Hunt, The Gapelist start out as a side project on a spreadsheet but friends kept on asking for access. So I decided to turn the spreadsheet to a site and share it with everyone. There are a great sites focusing on revenue / traffic metrics, but I wanted to cover other categories such as Diversity and Inclusion and Open Salaries. I will be adding more categories to the Gapelist. I would love to get your feedback. What other companies should be added to the Gapelist? What other categories should be cover?
UpvoteShare