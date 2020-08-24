  1. Home
Gapelist

Gain insight in open salaries, diversity and pay gap report

The best list showcasing companies that publish Diversity and Inclusion Report, Open Salaries, Gender Pay Gap Report and many more.
Rene Muhire
Maker
Hi Product Hunt, The Gapelist start out as a side project on a spreadsheet but friends kept on asking for access. So I decided to turn the spreadsheet to a site and share it with everyone. There are a great sites focusing on revenue / traffic metrics, but I wanted to cover other categories such as Diversity and Inclusion and Open Salaries. I will be adding more categories to the Gapelist. I would love to get your feedback. What other companies should be added to the Gapelist? What other categories should be cover?
