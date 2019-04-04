All of the portraits in this demo are generated by an AI model called “StyleGAN”. Using a technique we call "semantic shaping", we're able to change adjust the age, gender, or emotion of a face.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Ryan HooverPro@rrhoover · Founder, Product Hunt
This is wild. This is like v2 of the viral site,This Person Does Not Exist.
Upvote (5)Share·
Berkeley MalagonMaker@berkeleymalagon · data science, apps
Hi all! Excited to share this (trippy) demo with the ProductHunt community. All of the portraits in this demo are computer-generated by a machine learning model called “StyleGAN”. While most of the recent excitement around StyleGAN centers around its amazing ability to generate infinite variation (e.g. thispersondoesnotexist.com <3), the emergent semantics encoded in the latent space are impressive as well. For instance, faces in this space allow for some semantic vector math, reminiscent of word2vec’s “king - man + woman = queen” (https://p.migdal.pl/2017/01/06/k...). We can find the latent representations of, say, smiling people. We can then average them and create a new semantic vector that, when added to pictures of non-smiling faces, makes them all smile. Some possible applications: - Generation of assets for games - Customizing ad photography by region/demographics - Lifelike, custom avatars - Compression - Modeling longitudinal medical imagery - Zero-shot inpainting, super-resolution, etc Happy to answer any questions! Shameless plug: if you're interested in working on this stuff with us, contact us at hello@psl.com :)
Upvote (3)Share·