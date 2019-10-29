Deals
GANimal
GANimal
Transport your pets face onto other animals with AI
AI tool that transports an image of your pets face on other animals.
2 hours ago
AI Uses GANs to Turns Pets into GANimals | NVIDIA Blog
Imagine your Labrador's smile on a lion or your feline's finicky smirk on a tiger. Such a leap is easy for humans to perform, with our memories full of images. But the same task has been a tough challenge for computers - until the GANimal.
NVIDIA's new AI lets you recreate your pet's smile on a lion
The company behind the impressive graphics cards have pulled off yet another machine learning-powered wizardry. Researchers from the Santa Clara-based chipmaker have created a new AI model - dubbed Ganimal - that can take in a picture of an animal and recreate its facial expression and pose on the face of any other creature.
Emily Snowdon (née Hodgins)
My little Dele looks cute as any animal IMO. 🐶❤️
2 hours ago
