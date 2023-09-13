Products
Ganddee
Ganddee
"Google Maps of sustainable shops"
Ganddee is your guide to local sustainable businesses. Find zero-waste stores, restaurants, charity shops, repair shops and more on our map, curated based on publicly available sustainability data, and the growing community of Ganddizens.
Launched in
Climate Tech
Search
Data
by
Ganddee
About this launch
Ganddee
"Google Maps of sustainable shops"
Ganddee by
Ganddee
was hunted by
Antoine Rondelet
in
Climate Tech
,
Search
,
Data
. Made by
Antoine Rondelet
and
Ankit Agrawal
. Featured on September 13th, 2023.
Ganddee
is not rated yet. This is Ganddee's first launch.
Upvotes
17
Comments
5
Day rank
#51
Week rank
#150
