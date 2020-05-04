Gaming Nugget
Gaming and Esports business newsletter
Jan Sulek
Maker
Hi, I've been fascinated by the growth of gaming, streaming and e-sports for a long time and this growth has been significantly accelerated by the Covid-19 situation, which is something we can clearly see in the data as well. I have not found a related newsletter which I would be happy with and since I've been making a scratchpad of the most important news, I figured I would put it all into a weekly newsletter. I believe that data provides a great glimpse into where the industry is heading, as well as the shifts in consumer behavior. So I will be adding one analysis from this point of view, per week as well. The newsletter is more business oriented, meaning that we will shy away from any drama or tabloid related news.
Subbed, looks promising. I am actually working on an e-sports product myself
Looks useful!
