✓ Auto Reject Incoming calls.
✓ Block notifications.
✓ Clear Background Apps to free up RAM & Boost Performance.
✓ Disable auto brightness & set it to your desired level.
✓ Enable Auto Mode that automatically detects game launch and applies configured settings
Around the web
Gaming Mode is an app that automatically configures settings while gaming on AndroidMobile games rake in billions of dollars every year thanks to in-app purchases. The "Games" categories in both the iOS App Store and the Google Play Store are by far the most popular categories and revenue is a big reason why.
xda-developers
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.