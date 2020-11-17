discussion
Hugh Durkin
Hunter
App Ecosystem at HubSpot
Excited to hunt Gamifier for HubSpot. Installed 200+ times through the HubSpot App Marketplace, Gamifier starts from Free, and is a mix of data analytics, gamification, and productivity tools all in one product.
What a cool way to engage your sales team — especially with distributed and remote teams. Delightful UX. Great mobile app too.
@chiefmartec Thanks Scott! Sales is all about discipline, why not use game-mechanics to promote a productive culture with fun? 🚀
Great ideia! I'll give it a try 😉