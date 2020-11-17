  1. Home
Gamifier for HubSpot

Gamification to engage and motivate your team in HubSpot.

Gamifier uses several game elements to punctuate and reward actions completed in HubSpot, as well as a leaderboard and timeline to create healthy competition, motivating team members to get their work done faster and better.
Hugh Durkin
Excited to hunt Gamifier for HubSpot. Installed 200+ times through the HubSpot App Marketplace, Gamifier starts from Free, and is a mix of data analytics, gamification, and productivity tools all in one product.
Rodrigo P. Fraga
@hughbeme Thanks Hugh! Yeah, we have some intesting stories of reps becoming top performers after experiencing a mix of collaboration, compettion, small challenges and gamified journeys. Excited to be here with Hubspot!!!
Scott Brinker
What a cool way to engage your sales team — especially with distributed and remote teams. Delightful UX. Great mobile app too.
Rodrigo P. Fraga
@chiefmartec Thanks Scott! Sales is all about discipline, why not use game-mechanics to promote a productive culture with fun? 🚀
Marcos Do CantoI "startup" things | Designer
Great ideia! I'll give it a try 😉
